International Yoga Day 2023: 5 best asanas for a healthy heart

The 9th International Day of Yoga is being celebrated across the world today (June 21). Yoga is not only a physical exercise but a holistic practice that can greatly benefit the health of your heart.

With its focus on mindful breathing, gentle movements, and stress reduction, yoga has been proven to promote cardiovascular health and overall well-being. As we celebrate International Yoga Day, let’s explore five of the best yoga asanas (poses) that can help you maintain a healthy heart –

Tadasana

Begin your yoga practice with the foundational Mountain Pose. Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart, grounding through the soles of your feet. Lengthen your spine, relax your shoulders, and take deep, slow breaths. This asana promotes better posture, improves blood circulation, and strengthens the heart muscles.

Setu Bandhasana

Lie on your back, bend your knees, and place your feet flat on the mat, hip-width apart. With your arms beside your body, lift your hips off the ground, creating a bridge-like shape with your body. This pose helps open the chest, stretches the heart muscles, and stimulates blood flow, improving cardiovascular health.

Bhujangasana

Lie on your stomach with your palms on the ground near your shoulders. Gently lift your upper body, keeping your lower body relaxed. Focus on elongating your spine and opening your chest, which can enhance heart health, lung capacity, and overall circulation.

Trikonasana

Stand with your feet wide apart, one foot pointing forward and the other foot at a 90-degree angle. Extend your arms parallel to the floor, and then reach towards the front leg while keeping your spine straight. This asana helps lower blood pressure, improves circulation, and strengthens the heart muscles.

Savasana

End your yoga session with the deeply relaxing Savasana. Lie flat on your back, arms by your sides, and legs comfortably spread apart. Close your eyes and focus on slow, deep breathing. This asana promotes relaxation, reduces stress levels, and allows the heart to rest and recover.

As we embrace International Yoga Day and strive for a healthy heart, incorporating these five yoga asanas into our daily routine can make a significant difference. Yoga’s emphasis on breath control, gentle movements, and stress reduction helps promote cardiovascular health, enhances blood circulation, and supports overall well-being. So unroll your yoga mat, take a deep breath, and let yoga guide you on a journey towards a healthier heart and a happier life.

(DISCLAIMER: This article has been generated using Artificial Intelligence.)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.