International Women's Day 2022: Here are some inspiring quotes by women on this occasion

International Women's Day is celebrated on 8 March every year to highlight the milestones achieved by women in the social, political, cultural and economic arena.

International Women's Day is marked to commemorate the achievements by women in all walks of life. Be it politics, entertainment, science and technology or any other field, women have always shattered the glass ceiling and made the whole world stand in awe of their achievements.

The day also highlights what more is to be done to achieve gender parity in the world. International Women's Day also aims to raise funds for charities that work for the betterment of women as well as the issue of gender equality.

History:

A special day to highlight the achievements of women began to be celebrated from the early 20th century in Europe and North America. At that point in time, women were campaigning for a variety of issues including better pay, the right to vote and so on. Slowly, the commemoration of the day spread to other regions around the world.

The day was officially celebrated for the first time in 1975 by the United Nations. In December 1977, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) passed a resolution declaring 8 March as International Women's Day.

On this day, here are a few inspiring quotes by some brilliant women that you can share with your close ones:

“There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish.” – Michelle Obama

“I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples.” – Mother Teresa

“Human rights are women’s rights, and women’s rights are human rights.” Hillary Clinton

“Ability is not always gauged by examination”- Indira Gandhi

“I am not a person to be pressured - by anybody or any nation” - Indira Gandhi

“Be faithful in small things because it is in them that your strength lies”- Mother Teresa

“The best protection any woman can have is courage.” –Elizabeth Cady Stanton

