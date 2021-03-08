International Women's Day 2021: Google celebrates with doodles of notable firsts in women's history

The Doodle recognises some accomplishments by women that were entirely new, and others, for spectacular work or rights that was long overdue.

Today's Google Doodle marks International Women’s Day, on 8 March, with a video showing a series of firsts in women’s history— female pioneers who have "challenged the status quo" and "paved the way" in fields like education, civil rights, science, art, among others. The Doodle pays homage to these pioneers, or "(s)heroes", by depicting the hands that have opened the doors for generations of women. While some of the milestones shown are of women achieving something entirely new, others show recognition for spectacular work or rights that was long overdue.

The Doodle, illustrated by professional doodler Helene Leroux, honors International Women’s Day 2021, which falls right in the middle of Women’s History Month in various countries around the globe. Leroux, who said she draws influences from her own grandmother to create the visuals in the doodle, admits to have snuck in a brief clip of her own profession – animation – another field dominated by men.

"The theme 'Women Firsts' especially resonated with me. My great-grandmother (who I remember drawing with when I was a child) was an incredible artist, but she was never really allowed to pursue art professionally,' Leroux said.

A blog post by Google says that the Doodle recognises women – suffragists, academics, gold medalists, entrepreneurs and more – around the world, who overcame the obstacles of their time to create what would become a lasting legacy. The video also acknowledges the firsts that modern women stand on the shoulders of, the work of women who laid the foundation for others to break the glass ceiling today.

"From the first woman astronaut to the first woman to climb Mount Everest, in the past year, the world searched for 'the first woman' more than ever before," the post added. By this, the post insinuates that public interest, and possibly awareness, about the accomplishments of womankind are increasing.

"In honor of the trailblazers of the past, present, and future—Happy International Women’s Day!"