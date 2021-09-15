International Space Station shares clip of breathtaking aurora over blue ocean; netizens left spellbound

The video was shared by Thomas Pesquet, a French astronaut aboard the International Space Station. 'Clouds compete for attention in this aurora timelapse over a blue ocean,' Pesquet captioned the video

The International Space Station (ISS) has always kept its followers updated with numerous breathtaking images and videos. They have now surprised space enthusiasts again with a clip of aurora over blue ocean that has left social media users amazed.

So, for people who love to watch stars or are eager to know more about the galaxy, this incredible clip is worth the watch.

The video was shared by Thomas Pesquet, a French astronaut aboard ISS where they have captured an aurora over a blue ocean. “Clouds compete for attention in this aurora timelapse over a blue ocean,” Pesquet captioned the video while sharing it on his Instagram handle.

While watching this amazing clip, remember to keep the volume on and high as the background score makes it even more pleasing and enjoyable. Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has grabbed more than 71,000 views and counting. Along with thousands of likes, there are tons of comments from people all across the world who are mesmerised by this clip. There were few who even thanked French astronaut Pesquet for sharing this video.

The viral video is sure to leave budding astronomers and stargazers amazed.

For the unversed, the ISS is a large spacecraft that orbits around Earth. It is like a home where space travellers and astronauts live. Apart from being a home for these experts, this space station is also a science lab. It was created after several countries came forward and worked together to build it. To date, they all work together to use it.

Also, NASA uses this space station to learn about the working pattern and living style in space. Additionally, the space station orbit is approximately 250 miles above Earth.