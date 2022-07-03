International Plastic Bag Free Day 2022: Why is it important and messages you can share to celebrate it

There are a lot of ways to celebrate the occasion, one of them is to make a resolution on your part. Try to choose paper over plastic, prefer carrying your own bags to the retailers when you go to pick up your goods

The International Plastic Bag Free Day is celebrated every year on 3 July, with an aim to raise awareness about the issues of plastic pollution and its harmful impact on the natural environment.

Plastic waste is dumped in landfills and proves harmful to the marine creatures if it gets washed into oceans. The day aims to draw attention towards such harmful effects, as it takes around 100-500 years for a plastic bag to decompose.

History and Significance

International Plastic Bag Free Day was started by Zero Waste Europe’s Bag Free World. It is a worldwide initiative, which aims to get rid of the single-use plastic bags around the world.

The day aims to promote environmental conservation by encouraging us all to stay away from the use of plastic bags and instead look for more eco-friendly alternatives. The International Plastic Bag Free Day aims to promote the use of eco-friendly items including paper or cloth bags instead of plastic bags, so that we can ultimately eliminate the use of plastic bags.

How is the day celebrated?

There are a lot of ways to celebrate the occasion, one of them is to make a resolution on your part. Try to choose paper over plastic, prefer carrying your own bags to the retailers when you go to pick up your goods.

Another thing that you can do is, participate in the simple gatherings of people walking on roads, beaches, and rivers to pick up all the garbage they find there. Recycling all of the plastic that you have in your home and office.

You can also choose to volunteer your money or time at an environmental organisation or charity that focuses on the cleaning of water bodies.

Massages to share on the Day

On Plastic Bag Free Day, let’s pledge to stop using plastic bags. Use paper over plastic. Paper Bag Is Renewable, Recyclable and Reusable, and Compostable. Wishing you a Happy International Plastic Bag Free Day. If we say no to plastic, then we can save the environment. Without plastic, the world will be like a diamond that shines everywhere. Go Green because plastic is obscene.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.