International Picnic Day 2022: History, significance and all you need to know

International Picnic Day is celebrated annually on 18 June. On this day, people spend time with their loved ones and go for picnics to get a break from their monotonous everyday routine. A picnic is a very good way to not only spend some quality time but also explore new feast spots.

History

The word 'picnic' has its origins in French Language and is derived from the word “pique-nique”. It is referred to as a type of informal outdoor meal which was a popular pastime in France after the Revolution.

International Picnic day is celebrated all over the world. The concept gained momentum in the mid-1800s when it was possible again to move out into the country’s royal parks.

It is said to have started towards the end of the French Revolution and the Victorian Era. Picnics in the open air had gained popularity in England by the twentieth century. The biggest picnic, as per the Guinness World Records, happened in Portugal.

International Picnic Day is celebrated on the first Monday of August annually in Australia’s Northern Territory. The occasion is very popular in the area and the general population is given the day off so that they can raise a toast to the essence of the day.

Significance

While the actual origin of the day is unknown, it is usually marked by an informal eating festival that serves as a getaway from our day-to-day busy lives. It brings together friends and relatives who bring food and soft drinks to enjoy each other’s company.

In recent times, the picnic affair has become very casual. Sometimes just a few pieces of bread and cheese are carried in a paper bag and eaten in a nearby park. Games and activities can also be planned when one goes for a picnic.