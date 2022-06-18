International Picnic Day 2022: Here’s how to celebrate with your family, friends amid pandemic

Since two years of the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world, people still live in fear to engage in outdoor activities or be part of a picnic or even attend a huge social gathering.

International Picnic Day is celebrated on 18 June every year. It is a day to urge people to go outside their homes and enjoy one another’s company be it at a park, a beach, or any other place. Through these small outings or picnics, people spend time with each other and also get away from their mundane everyday lives.

For two years of the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world, people still live in fear to engage in outdoor activities or be part of a picnic or even attending a huge social gathering. Here are a few ways you can celebrate International Picnic Day while being indoors:

Conduct virtual games with family and friends: To make this day a memorable one, organise and enjoy a few online games as a part of a picnic. To bring back old memories, you can play games such as Jenga and ludo together. You can even put up a projector and watch a movie with your family.

Have a musical picnic: You can decorate your room or home with some jazzy lights and don’t forget to add music. Make a playlist of all your favorite tracks and those of the people you're celebrating the day with. Even if you’re spending the day virtually, people will love the vibe.

Homemade lavish meal: Home-cooked food is the best way to ensure that you stay safe and eat healthy too. A fancy or elaborate meal isn’t easy to prepare but with the help of a few close family and friends, they can be fun cooking.

Video group calls: If your friends or family are in different cities, you can connect with them over a zoom call or any other online calling platform. Catching up with them after a long time will be fun. Those who want can get their snacks ready and munch on them if the conversation gets long.

Picnic on the terrace or backyard: This is one of the best ideas wherein you can convert your terrace or backyard into a picnic venue. Those who have a huge backyard can set up a tent in a corner, spread out a mat and arrange some pillows, books, albums and a hamper with goodies in a basket. While those who have a rooftop garden can do the same by moving a few furniture from the living room to make the ambiance better.