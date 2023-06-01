'International peace and security most threatened by terrorism': EAM Jaishankar at BRICS Foreign Ministers meet

Blaming terrorism as one of the biggest threats to international peace and security, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that all countries must come together to take strict action against this menace and uproot the source of its financing and propaganda, in a veiled attack on Pakistan.

Jaishankar’s comments came as he spoke at the BRICS Foreign Ministers meeting in South Africa. In his opening remarks, Jaishankar also said that all nations must combat all forms of terrorism.

#WATCH | “Among the key threats to international peace & security, is that of terrorism. All nations must take resolute measures against this menace, including its financing and propaganda. It must be combated in all its forms and manifestations and never be condoned under any… pic.twitter.com/hGEgZutEU4 — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2023

He said, “Among the key threats to international peace and security is that of terrorism. All nations must take resolute measures against this menace, including its financing and propaganda.”

Earlier today, Jaishankar also met his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

Noting that the international situation is challenging, Jaishankar said the global environment today demands that the BRICS nations should approach key contemporary issues seriously, constructively and collectively.

“Our gathering must send out a strong message that the world is multipolar, that it is rebalancing and that old ways cannot address new situations. We are a symbol of change and must act accordingly,” he noted.

“This responsibility is even greater as we contemplate the devastating aftereffects of the COVID pandemic, the stresses arising from conflict and the economic distress of the Global South,” he said without mentioning the war in Ukraine.

He also brought up the much-needed reform in UN Security Council. “For two decades, we have heard calls for reform of multilateral institutions, only to be continuously disappointed. It is, therefore, imperative that BRICS members demonstrate sincerity in regard to reforming global decision-making, including that of the UN Security Council,” he said.

He explained that the heart of the problem lies in the fact that too many nations continue to be at the mercy of too few others.

He said, “This may be in regard to production, resources, services or connectivity.”

“We urge that BRICS give it particular consideration and promote the economic decentralisation that is so essential to political democratisation,” he said.

He said the bloc has many crucial issues to deliberate upon and “we will do so in the spirit of equality, mutual respect, and complete consensus. That is the hallmark of BRICS.”

The five-nation grouping BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) brings together five of the largest developing countries of the world, representing 41 per cent of the global population, 24 per cent of the global GDP and 16 per cent of the global trade.

With inputs from PTI

