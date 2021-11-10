International Pathology Day 2021: All you need to know about day to mark importance of pathology

International Pathology Day was launched in the year 2014 by the Royal College of Pathology, along with medical institutions and pathology institutions globally.

International Pathology Day is marked annually on the second Wednesday of November to create awareness about the importance of pathology in healthcare and in the lives of individuals. The day is observed to address global health challenges and improve the health outcomes of communities across the world. This year, the day is being observed today, 10 November.

What is pathology?

Pathology is the study of disease, specially its nature and causes. The science underpins every aspect of medical care, from diagnosis of a medical issue to managing chronic illnesses. While pop culture and TV shows have created an image of pathologists dealing with dead bodies which have died suspiciously, that is not what the profession is limited to.

Pathologists study how diseases are caused and how they affect the body. They also help devise new treatments to counter infections and diseases such as cancer.

Branches of the field:

According to the Royal College of Pathologists of Australasia, pathology is currently divided into several specialisations including:

― Chemical pathology: It deals with the entire range of diseases, detecting changes in the fluids present in the body.

― Immunopathology: It involves both laboratory medicine and clinical practice to understand the immune system.

― Clinical pathology: It deals with all major aspects of the clinical branches of laboratory medicine.

― Anatomical pathology: It deals with the tissue diagnosis of illnesses and diseases.

― Haematology: It deals with diseases that affect the blood such as bleeding disorders, lymphoma, and so on.

― Microbiology: It deals with infectious diseases caused by fungi, parasites, viruses, and so on.

― Genetic pathology: It calls for familiarity with all branches of pathology.

― Forensic pathology: It focuses on unexpected or sudden causes of death.

― Genetic pathology: It deals with the effect of diseases and illness on the genetic makeup of a person.

How is International Pathology Day celebrated?

The day is marked by awareness campaigns around the world about the importance of pathology. Institutions and laboratories organise seminars and conferences to share ideas about the latest developments in the field and what more can be done to improve it. This year, the Royal College of Pathology is organising a seminar on digital pathology and aspects of Artificial Intelligence.

