International Mother Earth Day 2022: Wishes and quotes to share on the occasion

International Mother Earth Day, also known as Earth Day, is observed on 22 April annually. People across the globe celebrate the occasion and come together to raise awareness about environmental protection and acknowledge the global climate crisis which is getting worse day by day.

International Mother Earth Day was first observed in the year 1970. The day aims to highlight the growing concerns of overpopulation, pollution, etc. This year, the theme for International Mother Earth Day is "Invest In Our Planet".

We only have one earth. I hope the day reminds us of the importance of keeping it healthy and safe for our future generations. Happy Earth Day to you!

I want to wish one of the sweetest people in my life a Happy Earth Day celebration. May this beautiful day fill your world with truly magical moments.

On Mother Earth Day, may the heavenly showers of happiness and good fortune pour down on you. Have a great day!

Good planets like Earth are very hard to find. If you were a planet, you would be planet Earth because good people like you are very hard to find. Happy Mother Earth Day.

Your presence in this world makes it brighter. I hope you always remember that! Happy Earth Day.

Beyond a doubt, you are a phenomenal individual. Have a fabulous time celebrating Earth Day.

Wishing you a very happy Earth Day! May your blessings be as great as this earth!

International Mother Earth Day quotes:

"Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better." — Albert Einstein

"To leave the world better than you found it, sometimes you have to pick up other people’s trash." — Bill Nye

"Look at a tree, a flower, a plant. Let your awareness rest upon it. How still they are, how deeply rooted in being. Allow nature to teach you stillness." — Eckhart Tolle

"All we have to do is to wake up and change." — Greta Thunberg

"Every day is Earth Day, and I vote we start investing in a secure climate future right now." — Jackie Speier