International Monetary Fund authorises $3 billion bailout for cash-starved Pakistan

The International Monetary Fund’s board of directors authorised a $3 billion rescue programme for Pakistan on Wednesday, with the lender immediately disbursing approximately $1.2 billion to stabilise the ailing South Asian economy.

Last month, Pakistan and the fund achieved a staff-level agreement, establishing a short-term accord with more financing than projected for the country of 230 million people.

With only enough central bank reserves to cover only a month of restricted imports, the government has faced a severe balance of payments crisis.

Before disbursing the first tranche, the board’s consent was required, with the remainder arriving later in instalments.

The IMF executive board “approved a 9-month Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) for Pakistan for an amount of SDR2,250 million (about $3 billion, or 111 per cent of quota) to support the authorities’ economic stabilization program,” the lender said in a statement.

It said Pakistan faced “a difficult external environment, devastating floods and policy missteps have led to large fiscal and external deficits, rising inflation and eroded reserve buffers in FY23.”

The deal, a lifeline for Pakistan, which has been on the cusp of default, came after eight months of tough negotiations over fiscal discipline.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the bailout was a major step forward in the government’s efforts to stabilize the economy and achieve macroeconomic stability.

“It bolsters Pakistan’s economic position to overcome immediate- to medium-term economic challenges, giving next government the fiscal space to chart the way forward,” he said.

Sharif described it as a “milestone” since it was accomplished under “the heaviest of odds & against a seemingly impossible deadline.”

Sharif’s coalition government will face a national election this year and will need to implement more tough budget discipline measures to appease the IMF.

The central bank raised its policy interest rate to a record high of 22 per cent, while ordinary Pakistanis struggled with inflation of around 29 per cent, and the government raised 385 billion rupees ($1.39 billion) in additional levies.

Policy anchor

The IMF said the fresh funding will provide a policy anchor for addressing domestic and external imbalances and a framework for financial support from multilateral and bilateral partners.

“The program will focus on implementation of the FY24 budget to facilitate Pakistan’s needed fiscal adjustment and ensure debt sustainability, while protecting critical social spending; a return to a market-determined exchange rate and proper FX market functioning to absorb external shocks and eliminate FX shortages,” it said.

The IMF said it wanted Islamabad to ensure a tight monetary policy aimed at disinflation and further progress on structural reforms, particularly in the energy sector, state-owned enterprises governance and climate resilience.

The deal, which has already brought some relief to investors in the country’s stocks, exchange rate and bonds, will unlock more external financing.

Longtime allies Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates have deposited $3 billion in Pakistan’s central bank in the last two days. Sharif said China had rolled over $5 billion in loans in the last three months to save his country from default.

Fitch credit rating agency on Monday upgraded Pakistan’s sovereign rating to CCC from CCC-.