International Migrants Day 2021: All you need to know about history, significance and theme of this day

International Migrants Day is observed on 18 December throughout the world. Migration is a global phenomenon where a wide range of factors determine the movement of people. Hope and aspiration for dignity, safety and peace often prompt people to leave their homes in search of a better life.

History

Taking into account the large and increasing number of migrants in the world, the United Nations General Assembly declared 18 December as International Migrants Day. The day was proclaimed on 4 December, 2000.

The day also coincides with the UN General Assembly adopting the International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and members of Their Families in the year 1990.

Significance

On the International Migrants Day this year, UN Secretary General António Guterres stated that the world requires "more effective international cooperation and a more compassionate approach to migration." He also talked about the challenges faced by migrants, including racism and xenophobia. Guterres also highlighted the contribution migrants have made in the face of their struggles, including their role as frontline workers in many nations during the coronavirus pandemic.

As per the UN, in the year 2020, approximately 281 million people, or 3.6 percent of the global population, were classified were international migrants. Many people leave their homes out of choice, but most migrate due to necessity where factors such as economic challenges, frequent disasters, extreme poverty and conflict become the reason for their forced movement.

Launched by the UNESCO in 2004, International Coalition of Inclusive and Sustainable Cities, works to promote a welcoming approach towards migrants at the local level.

Furthermore, UNESCO jointly works with UN partners through the Global Migration Group (GMG), an inter-agency group that promotes wider application of migration related norms, to build a system for safe, orderly and regular migration globally.

Theme

A theme for International Migrants Day is observed every year and as per the International Organization for Migration, ‘Harnessing the Potential of Human Mobility’ is the theme for 2021.

The theme aims at highlighting the contributions made by migrants to build stronger communities, through their knowledge, networks and skills.