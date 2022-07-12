International Malala Day 2022: All you need to know about activist and day’s history

Aware of the fact that the Taliban - for decades - has been against women’s education, Yousafzai continued with her social work and advocacy for women education. Yousafzai even highlighted how life was under the Taliban.

The International Malala Day is celebrated on 12 July on the occasion of young activist Malala Yousafzai’s birthday. The United Nations designated this date to be marked as Malala Day to honour the young woman who has been advocating for female education.

The day is used as an opportunity to appeal to the world leaders to ensure compulsory and free education for every child.

Who was Malala Yousufzai?

Malala Yousufzai was born in Mingora, Pakistan in 1997. She began advocating for women's education in 2008. Aware of the fact that the Taliban - for decades - has been against women’s education, Yousafzai continued with her social work and advocacy for women education. Yousafzai even highlighted how life was under the Taliban.

She soon caught attention from media across the globe and gave a number of interviews to newspapers and television channels. In 2012, she was attacked by the Taliban.

History

On 12 July 2013, the 16-year-old Pakistani activist delivered a moving speech at the headquarters of United Nations. She focused on the need for worldwide access to women’s education and appealed the world leaders to bring changes to their policies.

The teenager was widely appreciated for her remarkable speech. Since that day was her birthday, therefore the UN promptly declared that the day will now be celebrated as ‘Malala Day’ to honor the young activist.

Here are the interesting facts about Malala: