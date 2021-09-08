Time and again great personalities have spoken about the importance of literacy not just for individuals but for societies and communities too

Every year, on 8 September, International Literacy Day is observed and celebrated around the world. It is a day to remind the international community about the importance of literacy not just for individuals but for societies and communities too. It is a day that highlights the need for efforts and measures towards creating more literate societies. The theme this year is ‘Literacy for a human-centred recovery, Narrowing the digital divide’.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) instituted the International Literacy Day on 8 September in the year 1966. However, the day was celebrated for the first time in 1967 across the world.

On the occasion of International Literacy Day 2021, here are a few inspiring quotes and messages: