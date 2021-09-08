International Literacy Day 2021: Here are a few greetings and inspiring quotes from across the world
Time and again great personalities have spoken about the importance of literacy not just for individuals but for societies and communities too
Every year, on 8 September, International Literacy Day is observed and celebrated around the world. It is a day to remind the international community about the importance of literacy not just for individuals but for societies and communities too. It is a day that highlights the need for efforts and measures towards creating more literate societies. The theme this year is ‘Literacy for a human-centred recovery, Narrowing the digital divide’.
The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) instituted the International Literacy Day on 8 September in the year 1966. However, the day was celebrated for the first time in 1967 across the world.
On the occasion of International Literacy Day 2021, here are a few inspiring quotes and messages:
- Education without values, as useful as it is, seems rather to make man a more clever devil — CS Lewis (British writer)
- Education is not the filling of a pail, but the lighting of a fire — W B Yeats (Irish poet and writer)
- Education is the most powerful weapon for changing the world — Nelson Mandela (former President of the South African Republic)
- The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character – that is the goal of true education — Martin Luther King Jr (American minister)
- Upon the subject of education… I can only say that I view it as the most important subject which we as a people may be engaged in — Abraham Lincoln (16th US President)
- It is time to bring positive change to the world. Make sure you educate everyone in your family. Happy International Literacy Day 2021!
- Education is the door that opens, discovers, revives, invents, a whole new world for you. Wishing you Happy International Literacy Day.
- The foundation of every society is its education and so a key to a better society begins with literacy. Happy International Literacy Day!
- Complete literacy is the dream of our country and we can achieve it with our continuous hard work. Happy International Literacy Day.