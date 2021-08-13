International Lefthanders Day 2021: History, interesting facts and meet personalities who are left-handers

Mahatma Gandhi, Mother Teresa, Sir Isaac Newton, Napoleon Bonaparte, Walt Disney, Charlie Chaplin, Albert Einstein, and Pablo Picasso were left-hander stalwarts

International Lefthanders Day is annually celebrated on 13 August. It is a day to highlight the uniqueness of people who use their left hand more than the right to perform their day-to-day activities. Along with its uniqueness, the day also raises awareness among people about the advantages and disadvantages of being left-handed.

There are many prominent personalities and celebrities across the globe who are left-handed. As per the Indian Left-Hander Club, the country has many left-handers including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Sachin Tendulkar, Ratan Tata, and others.

Other famous left-handed personalities internationally include former US President Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Lady Gaga, Julia Roberts.

Mahatma Gandhi, Mother Teresa, Sir Isaac Newton, Napoleon Bonaparte, Walt Disney, Charlie Chaplin, Albert Einstein, and Pablo Picasso were also left-handers.

When was this day established and by whom?

International Lefthanders Day was first observed by Dean R Campbell in 1976 to bring to notice everyday issues that lefties face. He was the founder of Left-Handers International Inc and since then the day has been celebrated every year.

Below are some interesting facts about left-handed people:

- Those using their left hand more are great at sports such as tennis, swimming, boxing among others. Also, they are more skilled at multitasking when compared with right-hand people

- Across the world, there is approximately 13 percent of people who fall into the category of being left-handed

- Moreover, the connection between the left and right sides of the brain is far better. That’s why they have a significantly better memory than right-handed people

- According to a research book titled ‘Cerebral Dominance: The Biological Foundations,’ lefties are more likely to get allergies than right-handers

- Lefties are prone to problems like migraines, insomnia, psychosis, and others. However, the best thing about it is that they recover from injuries faster than righties

