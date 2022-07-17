International Justice Day 2022: From history and significance to celebrations, here's all you need to know

The day was instituted to honour the individuals working to protect the fundamental human rights of victims who are impacted by criminal acts

International Justice Day is marked annually on 17 July and brings together all advocates of justice and humans' rights for the prevention of crime that threaten world peace. The day marks the importance of bringing justice to the victims of war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity.

The day was instituted to honour the individuals working to protect the fundamental human rights of victims who are impacted by criminal acts. People around the world come together to host events that promote international criminal justice and support for the ICC.

History

World Day for International Justice is celebrated globally on 17 July. The date assumes a special significance because the day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the Rome Statute in 1998. This treaty had facilitated the formation of the International Criminal Court (ICC). Since 1998, about 139 countries have signed the court's treaty and nearly 80 states, that were representative of every region of the world, have ratified it.

Significance

The day assumes significance because it is important to raise public awareness about justice and promote the rights of victims. The day also calls for people from all around the world to focus on concerns that are important.

How is the day celebrated?

The day is marked by various events around the world that are organised to promote this day and to also support the International Criminal Court (ICC). This day is also promoted by media including various news channels, radio and newspapers. Several organisational groups draw people’s attention to some important issues like genocide, violence against women, etc.

