International Jazz Day 2020: Herbie Hancock to host virtual concert to celebrate during COVID-19 lockdown

"Jazz is not just music, it is a way of life, it is a way of being, a way of thinking," said renowned American singer Nina Simone. International Jazz Day is celebrated on 30 April. According to the United Nations, it aims at creating awareness around the world of the virtues of jazz as a force of peace, unity, dialogue and enhanced cooperation among people, as well as an educational tool.

The musical form of Jazz was developed by African Americans and was influenced by both European harmonic structure and African rhythms.

History of International Jazz Day

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in November 2011 had proclaimed 30 April as International Jazz Day. This year marks the ninth year celebrations of International Jazz Day.

International Jazz Day significance

This international art day unites the communities, schools, artists, historians, academics, and jazz enthusiasts from all across the world to celebrate as well as learn about the art of jazz, its roots, its future and its impact on society at large.

International Jazz Day 2020

International Jazz Day 2020 celebration will be a subdued one due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Since most countries are under lockdown and maintaining social distancing, the International Jazz Day 2020 celebration has been shifted to a virtual format. Earlier, the celebration for the international festival was planned in Cape Town, South Africa and other locations across the world.

The online celebration of International Jazz Day 2020 will be hosted by Herbie Hancock. The virtual Global Concert featuring artists from different parts of the world will livestream on jazzday.com.

The concert will commence from 12:30 am IST on Friday and will feature performances by Marcus Miller, Lang Lang, Charlie Puth, Cécile McLorin Salvant, John McLaughlin, Dianne Reeves, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Sibongile Khumalo, Alune Wade, John Beasley, Ben Williams, Lizz Wright, John Scofield and others.

In his message on the International Jazz Day 2020, Director General of UNESCO Audrey Azoulay said, "In the peculiar circumstances of this International Jazz Day, as the world faces the COVID-19 pandemic, music is bringing people together and helping to keep hope alive.”

