International Dog Day 2021: History and amazing facts about ‘man’s best friend’

The day, founded by animal welfare advocate Collen Paige, is to encourage all to adopt and to celebrate all canines.

Every year on 26 August, International Dog Day is celebrated across the world. It is a day to encourage people to adopt dogs, instead of buying them from pet stores or shops. The day is also recognised to celebrate all dogs, irrespective of their shape, size, breed among others.

The day is significant because there are hundreds of dogs around the world who need to be rescued by local authorities as people do not take proper care of them. As these dogs have no home, many of them are abused while some are even brutally killed or poisoned.

Apart from encouraging people to adopt, the day also raises awareness about problems faced by canines. It also encourages people to take better care of these animals as they deserve a good life.

History of International Dog Day

In the year 2004, the day was founded by animal welfare advocate and pet lifestyle expert, Collen Paige. He is also a conservationist, dog trainer, and author. The date 26 August was selected for International Dog Day because it was the first time when Paige's family adopted Sheltie; he was 10-years-old.

Along with International Dog Day, Paige also founded and observed many such days including National Cat Day, National Puppy Day, National Wildlife Day, and National Mutt Day.

Few amazing facts about dogs

• The most successful hunter in the world is the African Hunting Dog, which also holds the Guinness World Record for it. In 50 to 70 percent of their hunts, these dogs are successful.

• Salukis hold the Guinness World Record for being the world's oldest dog breed. This breed actually dates back to 329 BC.

• Dogs have three eyelids; the third lid is a nictitating membrane, which is known as a haw. This keeps the eye lubricated and protected.

• Not to forget, 30 percent of Dalmatians are deaf in one ear.