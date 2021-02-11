International Day of Women and Girls in Science 2021: Date, theme of day celebrating women in STEM field subjects

The UN General Assembly decided on 22 December, 2015 that an annual observance was needed to recognize the critical role women and girls play in science and technology

The International Day of Women and Girls in Science is observed annually by the United Nations and other organisations to encourage the involvement of girls and women into the field of Science and laud the efforts put in by women associated with STEM subjects.

International Day of Women and Girls in Science 2021: Date

The global observance is celebrated every year on 11 February and an International Day of Women and Girls in Science Assembly is organised.

This year will mark the sixth International Day of Women and Girls in Science Assembly. The assembly in 2021 will be organised by the Royal Academy of Science International Trust (RASIT), along with the Permanent Missions of several countries to the United Nations, the African Union, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and the World Intellectuals Property Organization (WIPO).

International Day of Women and Girls in Science 2021: Theme

According to the United Nations, the theme for the International Day of Women and Girls in Science 2021 is ‘Women Scientists at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 ’.

The outbreak of the pandemic has once again solidified the need and importance of women scientists. Women have actively participated in the research of knowing about the virus, then developed techniques for testing and also managed to create the vaccine against the virus.

Another aspect of the pandemic’s outbreak is the adverse effect it left on the career of the women scientists. For those who are in the early stages of their career, the advance of the viral pandemic left them staggered with no hope and scope for growth. This in effect further widened the already wide gap between the genders in the scientific system.

International Day of Women and Girls in Science 2021: Significance

The UN General Assembly decided on 22 December, 2015 that an annual observance was needed to recognize the critical role women and girls play in science and technology.

Since then, this day has been utilised to promote “full and equal access to and participation in science for women and girls”.