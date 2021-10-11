Through the observation of the day an effort is made to eradicate issues like discrimination, violence, child marriage, and poor learning opportunities deterring the development of girl children

The International Day of the Girl Child is observed and celebrated every year on 11 October around the world. The day aims to create awareness about the issues faced by girls across the globe and their importance in our society.

The day focuses on identifying girl power and their potential by opening opportunities for them and strengthening and empowering them.

Through the observation of the day an effort is made to eradicate issues concerning adolescent girl children — issues like discrimination, violence, child marriage, and poor learning opportunities.

Theme

This year, the theme for the International Day of the Girl Child is “Digital Generation. Our Generation”. On this occasion, a number of seminars and events have been lined up this year, including the launch of a campaign to stop child marriage.

The United Nations (UN) has reportedly stated that this year they are hoping to achieve equal access to digital devices and the Internet facility for girls. Along with that, they hope for better targeted investments that will create opportunities for young girls to use and lead technology in everyday life.

History

For the first time, the International Day Of The Girl Child was identified and talked about at the Beijing Declaration that took place in 1995. It was all about the rights of girl children and their importance in society. At the World Conference on Women that took place in Beijing, many countries unanimously came forward and adopted the Platform for Action.

Since then, it has been known to be the most advanced and progressive blueprint ever for the rights of women as well as girls too.

Later in December 2011, the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution declaring 11 October as the International Day of the Girl Child. It was a day primarily instituted to focus on the challenges that girls face every day around the globe and to empower their young minds.