The International Day of the Air Traffic Controller is observed and celebrated every year on 20 October. It is a day to recognise and appreciate those who work hard to keep air travel safe. Additionally, it is also a day to learn more about the job and profession of an Air Traffic Controller.

This special day is a tribute to the professionals who work as Air Traffic Controllers as they strive every minute to provide their services. From looking into safety to efficiency, Air Traffic Controllers offer the best service to the flying public until they reach their destination.

On the occasion of the International Day of the Air Traffic Controller, experts in this specialised field create awareness so that people can recognize their efforts. They even salute the accomplishments made by their men and hope to renew the service of Air Traffic Controllers around the world.

What is the role of Air traffic controllers?

These experts and professionals control and direct air traffic. They are trained for monitoring and directing the movement of planes through the airspace. They are the ones who ensure the safety of about two million aviation passengers every day which is nearly one billion people per year.

Air Traffic Controllers use their skills and judgment to safely direct the landing and take-off to pilots. On a daily basis, these experts direct more than 70,000 flights to their destinations. Among the many professions, the job of an Air Traffic Controller is extremely difficult as it requires intense concentration and attention. They play a major role in directing planes during extreme weather conditions and emergency situations.

History: On this day in 1961, the International Federation of Air Traffic Controllers Associations (IFATCA) was founded. To mark the IFATCA’s anniversary, the International Federation of Air Traffic Controllers Associations is observed every year.

Today, the same association represents more than 50,000 Air Traffic Controllers in 126 countries around the world.

The IFATCA is an international collective of Air Traffic Controllers. It is the largest and most comprehensive representative body for air traffic control in the world.

