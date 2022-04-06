International Day of Sport for Development and Peace: Theme, history and significance of day

The International Day of Sport for Development and Peace was first celebrated in 2014 after the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution for the same in 2013.

The world marks and observes the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace on 6 April every year. The day is celebrated as an opportunity to recognise the positive impact of sports and physical activities in the lives of people and in communities across the world.

Sport is a powerful connector and strengthens ties within societies and groups. It also promotes sustainable development and peace, while establishing solidarity and mutual respect among people. The International Day of Sport for Development and Peace was first celebrated in 2014 after the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution for the same in 2013.

Sports play an integral part in any person's life. Apart from its positive impact on building resilience, strength and physical fitness of individuals, it is also seen as a tool that can strengthen the advancement of human rights.

History-

The United Nations decided to mark the day on 6 April as on this very same day in 1896, the first-ever modern Olympics were held. International Olympic Committee proposed the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace to the UN General Assembly and also supported the initiative when the UN General Assembly passed the resolution in 2013.

Significance:

The day is significant because it aims to celebrate the contribution of sports and physical activity to education, leading a healthy lifestyle and making communities more active and cohesive.

With the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, recovery from the disease and focus on the health of individuals has become of paramount importance. Thus, sports has gained even more importance as a tool to bring people together.

Theme:

The theme for this year's International Day of Sport for Development and Peace is "Securing a Sustainable and Peaceful Future for All: The Contribution of Sport". The theme focuses on how sport helps in securing a sustainable future and fighting climate change.