International Day of Living Together in Peace 2022: History, significance and all you need to know

The International Day of Living Together in Peace first came into being after the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution to declare 16 May as the International Day of Living Together in Peace on 8 December 2017.

At present, the world is divided into many small fragments which have led to a rampant increase in the cases of violence. Living in peace has now become a need of the hour.

To address and tackle this, the United Nations General Assembly declared an International Day of Living Together in Peace. The day is celebrated on the 16th of May throughout the world and with its annual observance, it aims to urge people to live together in a united and peaceful way. Individuals can attain this by listening to each other and respecting one another despite their differences.

While it is true that the world looks more polarised than ever, it is important to note that there has been a long-standing history of racism, prejudice and war.

International Day of Living Together in Peace History:

The first International Day of Living Together in Peace was observed in 2018. Ever since the end of World War II, the United Nations has been on a mission to work towards world peace. The year 2000 was recognised as 'The International Year for a Culture of Peace and from 2001 to 2010, the UN declared it the "International Decade for a Culture of Peace and Non-Violence for Children of the World.”

Both of these events led to the adoption of a resolution for the formation of the International Day of Living Together in Peace.

International Day of Living Together in Peace Significance:

The day holds a lot of significance as every year United Nations invites its member countries to come forward and promote reconciliation and unity. This goal of reconciliation and unity can be attained if countries decide to work with communities and leaders to foster feelings of forgiveness and compassion.