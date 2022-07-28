International Day of Friendship 2022: Check date, history and significance

It is a day to appreciate and promote friendships from all backgrounds. This special day aims to bridge the gaps between factors including race, language and culture

Friendship is a lovely bonding without which life seems to be boring and dull. It is something that can do wonders to people’s minds - reduces stress, strengthens self-esteem and even creates a sense of belonging. International Day of Friendship is celebrated around the world on 30 July every year.

It is a day to appreciate and promote friendships from all backgrounds. This special day aims to bridge the gaps between factors including race, language and culture. More than celebrating it, the day promotes the idea of adopting friendships between people, countries, cultures and individuals to increase peace and harmony around the world.

Date:

International Day of Friendship is annually celebrated on 30 July. However, countries including India, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bangladesh, Malaysia, and the United States (US) observe Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August every year.

History:

Friendship Day was first organised in 1930 by the founder of Hallmark Cards - Joyce Hall. He wanted this day to be grandly celebrated on 2 August – a day when people meet and acknowledge their company or friends. With time, people lost interest in the celebration and thought it to be a gimmick to sell greeting cards. The holiday even slowly lost its importance in the United States.

Then in 1958, the World Friendship Crusade - an international civil organisation proposed the first International Friendship Day on 30 July. They campaigned to foster a peaceful culture through friendship.

Years later in 1998, UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan’s wife Nane Annan called Winnie the Pooh (cartoon character) - the world’s Ambassador of Friendship at the United Nations. Finally, the United Nations General Assembly on 27 April 2011 declared 30 July as the official International Friendship Day.

Significance:

The United Nations General Assembly declared 30 July as International Day of Friendship with the objective that friendship between peoples, countries, cultures, and individuals can inspire peace and also bridge the gap between communities. To make this day a special one, people around the world go out with their friends and spend time together. Some even offer gifts, sweets, cards, and friendship bands too.

