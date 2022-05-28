International Day of Action for Women's Health 2022: Here's all you need to know

The International Day of Action for Women's Health is marked on 28 May every year. Also called International Women's Health Day, it draws attention towards Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights of women

The day also aims to generate awareness about the rights of women. The Latin American and Caribbean Women's Health Network (LACWHN) and Women's Global Network for Reproductive Rights (WGNRR) work relentlessly and coordinate to ensure that their campaign regarding women's healthcare is successful.

One of the main objectives of observing International Women's Health Day is to raise awareness of women's rights as well as their sexual and reproductive health. The aim is to remind everyone, especially the parliamentarians and government leaders that women's health matters.

History:

The day first came into existence in 1987 during a reunion of the members of Women's Global Network for Reproductive Rights (WGNRR) in Costa Rica and it has been celebrated since then annually. Soon after, the South African government also recognised the day.

Significance:

The main objective of observing International Women's Health Day is to bring attention to Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights, also known as SRHR. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, women have faced a lot of issues related to access to healthcare, domestic violence, curtailing of rights and so on. Therefore, it is the need of the hour to educate more people about women's overall well being and health.

Theme:

According to may28.org, this year's theme or call to action is 'Resist and Persist', amid crises and global uncertainty. In the context of post-pandemic recovery, women activists and groups are holding governments accountable for the gendered impacts of the coronavirus pandemic that remain unaddressed.

