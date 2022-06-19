International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict: History and significance

According to the UN, women peacebuilders and human rights defenders are often specifically targeted, including through harassment and sexual violence, to prevent them from raising their voice against atrocities.

To raise awareness about the need to end conflict-related sexual violence, the world observes the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict annually on 19 June. The day also honours survivors of sexual violence and pays tribute to people who have lost their lives while advocating for eradication of these heinous crimes.

Conflict-related sexual violence includes sexual slavery, forced prostitution, rape, forced pregnancy, enforced sterilization, forced abortion, forced marriage “and any other form of sexual violence of comparable gravity perpetrated against women, men, girls or boys that is directly or indirectly linked to a conflict,” according to the United Nations. It also encompasses trafficking in persons if it is committed for the purpose of exploitation or sexual violence in conflict situations.

According to the UN, women peacebuilders and human rights defenders are often specifically targeted, including through harassment and sexual violence, to prevent them from raising their voice against atrocities. It is estimated about 10 to 20 cases go undocumented for each rape that is reported in connection with a conflict.

History:

In 2015, the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed that 19 June will be marked as the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict. The date was selected to commemorate the adoption of the UN Security Council resolution 1820 on 19 June 2008. The resolution condemned sexual violence as a tactic of war and recognised it as an impediment to peace-building efforts.

Significance:

Sexual violence continues to be employed as a war tactic in conflicts. The act contributes to internal and cross-border displacement, as per the UN. It also erodes family networks in many cases, as families are often forced to witness rape. As per the report of the UN Secretary-General on conflict-related sexual violence, “impunity for crimes of conflict-related sexual violence remains the norm and the pace of justice remains painfully slow”.

In this context, the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict draws attention to instances of sexual violence in conflict zones and aims to eradicate them. The day aims to bring forth global condemnation for the perpetrators of sexual violence and ensure that they face punishment for their crimes. The day also aims to remove the stigma and fear associated with these crimes so that the survivors can come forward and report them.