International Day for Protection of Children 2022: Find history and significance

International Day for Protection of Children is celebrated on 1 June every year. The day is marked to honour children globally for their right to survival, to develop, protection from harmful influences, and to participate in family, cultural and social life. It is, however, observed only in a few countries across the globe.

A large number of children are engaged in paid or unpaid domestic work, often in dire conditions. Many of them are vulnerable to exploitation as they work far away from their homes. This highlights the need to dedicate a day to raise awareness about their protection.

In 1954, the International Day for Protection of Children was established to also protect children's rights, end child labour and guarantee them the education they need. Arguably, this special day is also considered as one of the oldest international holidays of the world.

History and significance:

The International Day for Protection of Children was introduced in the year 1925 during the World Conference for the Protection of Children in Geneva.

The protection of children’s rights has been listed in many international documents and resolutions around the world. It is also mentioned in the Convention on the Rights of the Child adopted in 1989 and the UN General Assembly Declaration of the Rights of the Child adopted in 1959. These listed documents consider children to be one of the most vulnerable social groups in any society.

The International Day for Protection of Children was celebrated in 1950 for the very first time. Then, on 20 November 1959, the United Nations General Assembly adopted its own Declaration of the Rights of the Child. They added ten new principles towards child safety in place of the original five, hence terming it - Universal Children’s Day.

In 1992, Armenia had approved the Convention on the Rights of the Children after which in 1996, the law was passed in the Armenian Parliament. This is why, this day is celebrated in almost all post-soviet countries.