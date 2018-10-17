International Day for Eradication of Poverty quiz: Do you know which schemes aim to curb poverty globally?

Some of the regions of the world have been facing 'chronic' poverty, while violent conflicts and political instability have impoverished a few other regions over the last decades.

23.3 percent of people or 1.3 billion from 105 countries have been notified as multidimensionally poor according to the findings of the global Multidimensional Poverty Index 2018.

India is no longer considered as a poor country as per the World Bank's reclassification of poverty lines. Delhi, Goa and Kerala are the Indian states that have the lowest incidence of multidimensional poverty.

Several regions and nations have made commendable progress in alleviating poverty ever since the United Nations set its Sustainable Development Goals with the aim to eradicate extreme poverty by 2030.

'Coming together with those furthest behind to build an inclusive world of universal respect for human rights and dignity' was the theme espoused by the UN to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty in 2018. The UN subsumed the theme into the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the proclamation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The author is CEO of The Third Umpire Media. He had held senior management roles at Bertelsmann, National Geographic, Fox Broadcasting, Star TV and other companies. He is also an alumnus of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade.