International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction 2021: Date, theme and all you need to know

International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction is observed annually on 13 October. The day is observed to promote a culture of disaster reduction and risk awareness globally.

The day celebrates how individuals and communities around the world are raising awareness about the importance of reining in the risks they face, as well as reducing their exposure to disasters.

History:

In 1989, the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction was established after a call by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to promote a culture of disaster reduction around the world.

The Third UN World Conference in Sendai, Japan reminded the international community in 2015 that disasters were hardest at the local level and had the potential to cause great social and economic upheaval, as well as loss of life. The region has suffered a devastating earthquake and tsunami in 2011, leading to the loss of over 20,000 lives.

Theme:

This year, the theme for the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction is “International co-operation for developing countries to reduce their disaster risk and disaster losses”. The theme was chosen as 2021 is a make-or-break year for delivering on the 2015 Paris Agreement to counter climate change.

The lack of action on climate change can lead to developing countries experiencing more extreme weather events in the future, which can have a disproportionate effect on them in terms of mortality and damage to critical infrastructure.

Significance:

Better planning and risk awareness can lead to mitigation of the risks posed by natural and man-made disasters. Every two years, the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) works with experts, innovators, practitioners, and thinkers to investigate the state of risk across the world. The research focuses on spotting new trends, highlighting them, revealing disturbing patterns as well as presenting progress in risk reduction.

The number of lives saved, economic losses, and proportion of the disaster-affected population are measures of good disaster risk governance. The coronavirus pandemic and the climate emergency have highlighted the fact that clear vision, competent plans, and empowered institutions that act of scientific evidence are the key to maximising risk reduction.