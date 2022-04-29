International Dance Day 2022: Here are some health benefits of dancing

International Dance Day happens to be the birth anniversary of Jean-Georges Noverre, the creator of modern ballet

International Dance Day is a global celebration that is marked every year on 29 April. The day aims to encourage participation and education in dance. It further showcases the diversity as well as beauty of dance as a form of art.

International Dance Day happens to be the birth anniversary of Jean-Georges Noverre, the creator of modern ballet. This year, International Dance Day will mark its 40th anniversary.

On this day, people gather together for events and activities that are held all over the world. International Dance Day was founded by the Dance Committee of International Theatre Institute (ITI) in 1982.

International Dance Day is also celebrated to spread the message of the benefits of dance. Below are some of them:

Keeps us fit: By dancing every day for at least an hour, we can keep ourselves fit and active. Dancing also helps to stay in shape apart from boosting stamina and increases flexibility. Dancing for just 30 minutes is said to burn 200-300 calories.

Boosts memory: Dance is an excellent form of mental exercise. Adding dance to your daily routine can improve memory and support cognitive skills.

Combats stress: Most people dance to uplift their mood. Dancing is said to be a good way to de-stress as it helps to fight symptoms of depression. By moving your body to the beats of music, you can let loose, be yourself and end up de-stressing your mind.

Heart functions better: Dancing improves heart health and breathing capacity when compared to activities like treadmill workouts, walking or biking.

Helps to keep a sense of balance and stability: Dance helps in increasing flexibility of the body as well as improves balance. Those who dance on a regular basis will be able to stabilise and gain better control of their body.