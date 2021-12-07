International Civil Aviation Day 2021: All you need to know about history, theme and significance

The day is aimed at creating awareness about the importance of civil aviation in the economic and social development of countries.

International Civil Aviation Day is observed every year on 7 December to draw attention towards international civil aviation and its importance in creating a globally transit network. The day is also aimed at creating awareness about the importance of civil aviation in the economic and social development of countries.

History

An International Civil Aviation Convention, also known as the Chicago Convention, was signed on 7 December 1944 in order to promote peaceful global air navigation, following which the International Civil Aviation Organization was formed on 4 April, 1947.

Later on, in October 1947, United Nations recognized ICAO as a specialized agency which helped states to achieve uniformity in civil aviation regulations, standards and procedures. ICAO also aimed to develop international air transport and enhance techniques of air navigation.

International Civil Aviation Day was celebrated for the first time by ICAO on 7 December, 1994. The day was then officially recognized by the United Nations General Assembly in the year 1996 under the resolution A/RES/51/33.

Significance

According to the United Nations website, the International Civil Aviation network carries more than 120 million passengers daily. Along with this, around 65.5 million jobs are supported by the global Air Transport sector, which generates over 3.6 percent of the global economy activity. As per statistics by the UN, there are over 10 million women and men working within the civil aviation industry.

The day highlights the importance of aviation in improving global connectivity. International Civil Aviation Day is also relevant to the objectives of the Chicago Convention, which look at international flights as a medium to promote world peace and prosperity.

To improve global development as well as to ensure sustainable development, the UN, along with the world nations, has now adopted Agenda 2030.

Theme:

Coinciding with the anniversaries of International Civil Aviation Organization every five years, the ICAO Council selects a single anniversary theme for International Civil Aviation Day which is observed for the period of four years that lie between the anniversary years.

The theme selected by the Council on the last anniversary which is to be observed till 2023 is ‘Advancing Innovation for Global Aviation Development’.