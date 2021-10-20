The day was instituted to remind chefs that it was their duty to pass on their knowledge and culinary skills to the next generation of chefs with a sense of pride and commitment to the future

Every year the International Chefs' Day is celebrated across the globe on 20 October to create awareness about the profession and celebrate it. It was instituted to remind chefs that it was their duty to pass on their knowledge and culinary skills to the next generation of chefs with a sense of pride and commitment to the future.

Moreover, besides promoting the importance of a chef, the day also focuses on educating children around the world on eating healthy.

Theme

Like last year, the theme for International Chefs Day this year too is ‘Healthy Food for the Future’. Through this theme, chefs across the world are spreading the message about the impact that the production and consumption of food has on the environment.

History and significance

In 2004, a famous chef and former president of the World Association of Chefs Societies (Worldchefs), Late Dr Bill Gallagher initiated the International Chefs Day. It was a day solely meant to honour the profession and create awareness about healthy food.

Since being instituted, the day aims to honour the profession and educate people about healthy food. Worldchefs has been working on educating and creating awareness by the means of the day.

For the past few years, Worldchefs has joined hands with Nestle Professional who host fun-filled workshops and events worldwide to impart to children the importance of healthy eating.