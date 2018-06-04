You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons ready to shoulder cost of Kim Jong-un's stay in Singapore hotel

World AFP Jun 04, 2018 18:13:59 IST

Tokyo: A Nobel Prize-winning anti-nuclear group offered on Monday to pay for next week's historic summit between the US and North Korea- including the delicate issue of Kim Jong-un's hotel bill.

But one of the main concerns to address is, who is likely to pay for the North Korean leader’s stay in Singapore. The US is prepared to pay but fears offending North Korea, the Washington Post wrote last week.

The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) said it was willing to help resolve the impasse by bankrolling Kim's delegation, using part of the $1.1 million cash prize it received for winning last year's Nobel Peace Prize.

Kim Jong-un

File image of Kim Jong-un. AFP

"We are ready to shoulder the cost of the summit, naturally including expenses for accommodation and conference venues," said Akira Kawasaki, an ICAN representative in Japan. "If holding the summit is in danger because of financial problems, we are ready to shoulder the cost as it is an important, historic meeting," he added.

Kawasaki declined to say how much ICAN could stump up but said part of the Nobel Prize award would be put to the summit "in order to support peace in the Korean peninsula and a nuclear weapon-free world". The sum would be negotiated if North Korea accepted the offer, he said.

The presidential suite at the Fullerton boasts, according to its website, a baby grand piano and claims to be "the most exclusive hotel suite in Singapore." With a private elevator offering exclusive access, the suite is 201 square metres and reportedly costs more than $6,000 for one night.

Reporters camped outside the hotel last week to catch a glimpse of Kim Chang-son, Kim's de facto chief of staff, who travelled to Singapore to lay the groundwork for the 12 June summit. The Singapore dialogue will be the first time a sitting US president has met a North Korean leader.

Talks are expected to focus on denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula and improving relations between Washington and Pyongyang.


Updated Date: Jun 04, 2018 18:13 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores