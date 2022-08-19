International Bow Day 2022: Know history, significance and how to celebrate the occasion

Claire’s — a renowned American shop of toys, jewellery, and accessories for teen girls — began the celebration in 2017 with an aim to celebrate the usefulness and lasting global popularity of bows

One of the most influential fashion accessories that will never go out of style is a bow. A bow adds elegance to an individual's style. Thus, International Bow Day is marked every year on 19 August around the world. It is a day to treasure the glory of bows and how they have changed over the years. During the 18th century, bows were primarily worn by men but with time, fashion changed. After which women began to wear this accessory to complement their wardrobe. To date, bows have never gone out of style, but rather maintained their fashion power.

What are bows made of?

A bow is usually made of soft fabric including silk, polyester, cotton, or a mixture of these. These days, gifts are also tied up with bows that make them look even more presentable.

History:

Claire’s — a renowned American shop of toys, jewellery, and accessories for teen girls — began this celebration in the year 2017. The main idea was to celebrate the usefulness and lasting global trend of the bow. They also wanted to throw light on the fashion statement attached to it. After 19 August got recognised as International Bow Day, the reputed retailer came up with a wide variety of bow accessories for its customers. The company carries bow-themed products in almost every category to make this day special every year.

How to celebrate the day?

International Bow Day inspires people to wear a bow and share their style statement with others. The main idea of this day is to encourage people to include the bow in their ensemble. It is not a mandate to follow the same old way of wearing a bow, you can add your own twist and uniqueness.

Today, you can mark the day by wearing a bow to the office or a meeting. You can even share your look on Instagram by challenging others to do the same with the hashtag #OOTD - Outfit of the day.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.