International Bow Day 2021: History, importance, and how to celebrate amid pandemic

Every year on 19 August, International Bow Day is observed to recognise this accessory which has changed fashion for centuries. From enhancing the neck of men to simply being used as a hair accessory for women, the bow has evolved over the years.

Primarily during the 18th century, it was only men who used to wore bows, but as fashion trends changed with time, women began to wear the accessory too. To date, bows have never been out of style, they have strongly maintained their fashion power.

History of International Bow Day

Claire's, a reputed and renowned American retailer of toys, jewellery, and accessories for tween and teen girls began the celebrations of International Bow Day in the year 2017. They focussed on sharing the usefulness and lasting global trends of the bow and its fashion attached to it.

As 19 August became the International Bow Day, Claire's came up with a wide range of bow accessories for its customers. To make this day even more special, the retailer company carries bow-themed products in almost every category.

What are bows made up of?

Bows are usually made of any material like latex, ribbons, plastic, and even grass. Nowadays, even to tie a present a bow is attached to it that makes it look even more presentable. When concerning women, they chose a wide variety of fabrics to make a bow; be it the style or size, everything needs to complement their wardrobe.

How do people celebrate International Bow Day?

Keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown across the country, International Bow Day can be celebrated and observed digitally. People who love to wear a bow or are fond of them can create social media trends and make them go viral. Some can also wear bows in today’s office outfit or meeting and share it on the Instagram handle by challenging others to do the same.

The main focus of this day is to encourage people to wear a bow and share it across the world. It is not always necessary to follow the same old way, people can add their own twist or style to reinvent something new.