International Anti-Corruption Day 2021: All you need to know about date, theme and history

International Anti-Corruption Day highlights the fact that corruption is one of the biggest obstacles in achieving sustainable development goals

The International Anti-Corruption Day is observed globally on 9 December to raise awareness about corruption and the ways to combat this global ill. The day seeks to highlight the role of every part of society - individuals, non-governmental organisations, law enforcement, governments and media persons — in tackling the issue of corruption.

Corruption has become a global phenomenon that no country is immune to, according to the United Nations. As per reports, the global cost of corruption is about five percent of the world's Gross Domestic Product or $2.6 trillion. Preventing corruption is important for society as it will help people secure better access to healthcare and other essential services, while promoting stable, democratic institutions.

International Anti-Corruption Day 2021: Theme

The theme for this year's International Anti-Corruption Day's is ‘Your right, your role: Say no to corruption." The theme underlines the fact that every individual has a role in combating and preventing corruption. The theme was chosen as it was seen that while the world is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the valuable resources are not available for the vulnerable and needy sections of the world due to corruption.

International Anti-Corruption Day 2021: History

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted the United Nations Convention Against Corruption on 31 October 2003. The Convention, which came into effect in 2005, is the only legally binding universal anti-corruption instrument, with a majority of countries being party to the Convention.

The Convention also places responsibility on the governments to ensure that adequate protections are granted to whistleblowers who raise their voice against corrupt practices.

In 2003, the UNGA also designated 9 December as International Anti-Corruption Day to raise awareness about the corruption and how the UN Convention against corruption combats the issue.

The UN has also set up a Global Task Force on Corruption, which is co-chaired by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the UN Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs (DPPA). The task force reinforces a One-UN approach in terms of providing support to countries to combat corruption.