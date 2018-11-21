Interior Secretary Zinke says California fires partly due to environmentalists

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Interior Department Secretary Ryan Zinke said on Tuesday that the deadly California wildfires are partly due to lawsuits from environmentalists who have sought to stop forest management practices such as forest thinning.

"Radical environmental groups that would rather burn down the entire forest than cut a single tree or thin the forest," have brought lawsuits to stop forest management, Zinke told reporters in teleconference about the California wildfires, the deadliest in the state's history. Zinke said other factors such as hotter temperatures, historic drought conditions and plenty of dead and dying trees also were also to blame.

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner)

