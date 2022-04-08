Interested in counting penguins at world’s remotest post office? Then this job in Antarctica might just be for you

As per the trust’s website, vacancies are available for base leader, gift shop assistant, shop manager, and post office assistant from November this year to March next year

The world’s remotest post office, which is in Antarctica, is looking for eligible candidates. People who are selected for the job will have to spend five months at the Port Lockroy post office, gift shop and museum on the beautiful Goudier Island.

The United Kingdom Antarctic Heritage Trust (UKAHT) is all set to form a new team at Port Lockroy. As per the trust’s website, vacancies are available for base leader, gift shop assistant, shop manager, and post office assistant from November this year to March next year.

“Dream of waking up and seeing Antarctica in all its glory? Penguins plodding around, the sun peeping over snow topped mountains. A job like no other," the Trust stated through a tweet, informing job seekers that they would be able to protect Antarctica's heritage and environment through this recruitment.

It further added that interested candidates can apply till 25 April this year. The vacancies are open only for those who have the right to work in the UK. Physical fitness, knowledge of minimum-impact living and environmental awareness are a must for the job.

Check the post here:

Dream of waking up & seeing Antarctica in all its glory? Penguins plodding around, the sun peeping over snow topped mountains. A job like no other. Join us & help protect Antarctica's heritage & conserve its precious environment. Apply by 25 April. https://t.co/NPSf6dKLdi pic.twitter.com/GmJYIq5w1m — UK Antarctic Heritage Trust (@AntarcticHT) April 4, 2022

This is the first time when the official site of UKAHT is being opened for the general public since the COVID-19 pandemic started, according to the BBC. The British charity employs and sends seasonal postmasters to the base for preserving historic buildings and artefacts on the southernmost continent. As per a USA Today report, the post office gets around 80,000 mails in one season.

According to reports, the work at the base will also include counting Gentoo penguins present on the location, as part of a conservation project.

Since being posted online, many social media users showed interest in the job profile. Many called it a ‘dream job’ while others were keen to know about the salary structure.

Let us know if this job profile attracts you?