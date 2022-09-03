With that being said, the internet has brought forth a video of a resourceful approach to making bubbles using a table fan, cloth clips, and a hanger.

Toys that make bubbles are one of the most loved by children, and often make adults nostalgic about their childhood. And why not? They are beautiful and relaxing to watch, to such an extent that even many Bollywood movies used them to amp up the beauty of their scenes. With that being said, the internet has brought forth a video of a resourceful approach of making bubbles using a table fan, cloth clips, and a hanger. Let’s cut to the chase, it is a completely intriguing jugaad, but social media users are calling it “redneck engineering”. And now the video is going viral on the internet, with users having all sorts of opinions on the same.

The now-viral video was posted by Tansu Yegen, who was selected as the most successful CEO in Europe by Stevie Awards. He posted the footage with the caption, “Bubbles,” and a clapping hand emoticon. This unique innovation is made using everyday stuff, which has honestly grabbed the attention of internet users. The video opens by showing a table fan kept upside down on a concrete slab that has a red belt-like strap tied around it to hold the fan in one position. Two clips are positioned in a manner that one can be seen holding the hanger and the other one is being clipped on the wand that is pulling out the soap water from a tin container kept on the floor.



While the fan is plugged into a socket, the other parts are battery-powered. The innovator has basically utilised the fan’s swinging capacity to rotate the parts, allowing the wand to dip into the soap water and when it comes out, it receives air from the fan resulting in bubbles emerging. The social media users had mixed views on the innovation. While several users appreciated the output, many believed that using electricity to come out with something like this is “insane”. Few also wondered about the purpose behind this innovation. One user, while praising it, commented, “I know you’re just being polite but it’s okay if you want to label this as redneck engineering.”

I know you’re just being polite but it’s okay if you want to label this as redneck engineering. — Dan (@Dan75883602) September 2, 2022



Another wrote, “Electricity cost wise the production cost of 1 bubble is insane.”

Electricity cost wise the production cost of 1 bubble is insane. — Miky Lee Uzi (@Mikyleeuzi) September 2, 2022



A third user wrote, “Very clever, but what for..?”

Very clever, but what for,,? — Muhammad Irfan (@irfanwahidi60) September 1, 2022



So far the video has been viewed more than 1.2 million times and has garnered over 40,000 likes.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.