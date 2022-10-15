There is no denying the fact that online shopping has eased the lives of consumers to another level. Buying anything, at any point in time, while sitting in the comfort of your home, is nothing less than a luxury. However, one can’t overlook the downside of impulsive purchases or online goof-ups, which recently made a social media influencer its victim. Quenlin Blackwell took to her social media account to reveal that she accidentally purchased something so expensive that now she is begging her followers to donate her some money. Are you wondering what she bought and for how much? Well, in a serious blunder, Blackwell bought a couch and paid a hefty amount of $1,00,00 (Rs 82 lakh).

This happened after the TikTok influencer entered a bid to buy a couch for herself. But the situation took a whole other turn and by the end of the auction, Blackwell ended up being the owner of a couch, whose worth went up for a whopping $1,00,00. Now taking to her Instagram account, Blackwell shared a video, wherein she is sitting inside her car and crying hysterically. In the video, the 21-year-old can be heard saying that she “was joking” while putting in her card details, but eventually the website charged her account. The supers on the video read, “I accidentally bought a $100,000 couch.” In the video, Blackwell can be heard saying, “I have to pull over right now because I’m about to f*****g throw up. I just put an offer on a couch, and I was joking. I was joking, but I put in my card information, and it just charged my f*****g account. I almost crashed my car when I saw it.”

Well, the bizarre turn of events didn’t end up here. After going through the horrible experience, Blackwell begged her fans and followers to donate money so that she could afford what she “accidentally” bought. Further in the video, the influencer can be heard asking her fans, “If you have a million dollars, can you please donate? Can you please donate, please? If you have a million dollars, can you let me borrow some, please?” Soon after her video started making rounds on the internet, Blackwell made a follow-up video, wherein she revealed that authorities are not giving her a refund for the couch she bought accidentally. Blackwell can be heard saying, “They won’t give me a refund on the couch.”

Continuing further, she revealed that she is planning to set up an OnlyFans account so that she could receive money from her followers. She added that she doesn’t want to do it but also needs money for dental work and replacing her car mirror.

Later on, she posted an image of her new couch and talked about its historic value. She also claimed she now owns “art”.

What are your thoughts on the story?

