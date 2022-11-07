Infant Protection Day is observed every year on 7 November to raise awareness about the safety of newborn babies and safeguard their lives by offering suitable care. Infant development starts at birth, and many things occur in the first three months regarding motor skills, vision, hearing, and communication. The relationship with parents is the foundation of adequate development, and proper care is important, including playing, speaking, holding and responding directly to the infant’s tears and needs. In addition to providing key information about maternal and infant health, the infant mortality rate is a crucial marker of the overall health of a society. The infant mortality rate is referred to the number of infant deaths per 1,000 live births.

History

Reduction in infant mortality rates across the world during the 20th century has been linked to scientific advancements, common trends, and social programs. Some of these include the improvement of sanitation, better access to healthcare and education, and the development of medical advancements like penicillin and safer blood transfusions. In the United States, improving infant mortality in the early half of the 20th century implied tackling environmental factors. The betterment of sanitation and access to safe drinking water helped the United States dramatically reduce the number of infant deaths per year.

Significance

According to Statista, the leading reasons for infant mortality worldwide include intrapartum-related events, preterm birth complications, sepsis/meningitis, and congenital abnormalities.

As of 2021, countries with the highest infant mortality rates include Somalia, Afghanistan, and the Central African Republic. The countries with the lowest infant mortality rates are Singapore, Slovenia, and Iceland. The infant mortality rate in the US has steadily declined in the past few decades. With 27 infant deaths for every 1,000 live births in 2020, India is neither among the nations with the highest nor among those with the lowest infant mortality rate.

Thankfully, the infant mortality rate around the globe has decreased from an estimated 65 deaths per 1000 live births in 1990 to 29 deaths per 1000 live births in 2018 according to World Health Organization (WHO). Annual infant deaths have reduced from 8.7 million in 1990 to 4 million in 2018.

