Indonesia's report on Lion Air 737 MAX crash faults design, certification - Seattle Times

(Reuters) - The final report by Indonesian investigators into Lion Air crash of a Boeing 737 MAX in Indonesia have faulted the design and certification of Boeing's new flight control system on the airplane, The Seattle Times reported http://bit.ly/2WbsSYR.

Lion Air's maintenance work, its pilots, and a Florida firm that supplied a component also contributed to the crash, according to an advance copy of the report reviewed by The Seattle Times.

"The design and certification of the MCAS (Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System) did not adequately consider the likelihood of loss of control of the aircraft," it said.

The final report will be released on Friday.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .