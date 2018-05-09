You are here:
Indonesian police say injuries in clashes at high-security jail

World Reuters May 09, 2018 01:06:24 IST

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian police said on Tuesday that some officers and inmates had been hurt after clashes at a high-security jail, but denied reports of fatalities at the facility on the outskirts of the capital Jakarta.

The Mobile Police Brigade (Brimob) headquarters is located in Depok, south of Jakarta, and houses a number of Islamist militants in the world's biggest Muslim-majority country.

National police spokesman Muhamad Iqbal confirmed that officers and inmates had been injured, but denied anyone had died.

"We are handling this using a soft approach and other action," Iqbal told Kompas TV, adding he could not immediately give more details.

TV footage showed police maintaining tight security around the jail and moving onlookers away from the entrance.

(Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Updated Date: May 09, 2018 01:06 AM

