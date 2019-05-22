Indonesian police fire tear gas to disperse protesters

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian police fired tear gas to disperse protesters in central Jakarta following a rally held after official results confirmed President Joko Widodo's re-election, a Reuters witness said.

Some protesters hurled fireworks at police in riot gear in a main street in the capital, TV footage showed.

(Reporting by Angie Teo and Willy Kurniawan; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

