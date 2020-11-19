Indonesian man becomes overnight millionaire after meteorite crashes through his roof

As per the report, the meteorite is carbonaceous chondrite, an extremely rare variety estimated to be 4.5 billion years old and is worth around £645 per gram

A man from Indonesia became a millionaire after a meteorite worth around £1.4 million crashed through the roof of his home.

According to a report in the Independent, coffin maker Josua Hutagalung was working outside his home in the town of Kolang when the 2.1 kilogram rock came hurtling through the tin verandah and into his living room.

The report cited the man's interaction with Indonesia's Kompas newspaper where he said that the sound was so loud that parts of the house started shaking too and after he searched he saw that the tin roof of the house was broken. "When I lifted it, the stone was still warm," he added.

As per the report, the meteorite is carbonaceous chondrite, an extremely rare variety estimated to be 4.5 billion years old and is worth around £645 per gram.

As per a report in The Sun, Hutagalung sold the rock to a specialist collection which got him enough money to retire and do something for the community.

The report added that he was given the equivalent of 30 years’ salary for the rock.

The father-of-three also revealed that he used some of the money to build a church for his community.

The meteorite was secured by space rock expert Jared Collins.

The report added that fragments of the meteorite secured by a second collector are currently on sale on eBay for pound sterling 757 a gram.