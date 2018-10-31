You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Indonesia transport minister sacks Lion Air technical director after flight with 189 on board crashes off Sumatra

World Reuters Oct 31, 2018 15:36:29 IST

Jakarta: Indonesia’s transport minister removed the technical director of the Lion Air airline and several of its technicians after the crash of one of its jets with 189 people on board, the Antara news agency reported on Wednesday.

"Today we dismiss (the director) from his position and his duty," Budi Karya Sumadi said, citing the accident on Monday as the reason. He said technicians were also dismissed.

However, it was not clear whether the removal was permanent or temporary.

Lion Air’s chief executive, Edward Sirait, told Reuters he had not heard of the minister’s order.


Updated Date: Oct 31, 2018 15:36 PM

Also See



fp-mobile




Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories




Cricket Scores