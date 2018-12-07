Indonesia to introduce new Boeing 737 MAX simulator requirements

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia will immediately impose new requirements for simulator training for Boeing Co 737 MAX pilots in the wake of a Lion Air crash that killed 189 people in October, the country's transport ministry said on Thursday.

"In the past there was three hours of computer based training," air transportation director general Polana Banguningsih Pramesti told reporters, in reference to requirements for pilots switching from older versions of the 737.

In the future, simulators also would be required, she said.

Pramesti noted, however, these Boeing 737 MAX simulators were "only available in several countries."

Lion Air expects to have its own 737 MAX simulator next year, managing director Daniel Putut said last week.

(Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Fergus Jensen and Jamie Freed; Editing by Mark Potter)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.