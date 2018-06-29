Football world cup 2018

Indonesia shuts Bali airport on Friday due to ash from volcano

World Reuters Jun 29, 2018 06:05:25 IST

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's airport on Bali will be shut on Friday until 7 pm local time due to the impact of volcanic ash from an eruption at Mount Agung on the resort island, the airport operator Angkasa Pura and the country's disaster agency said.

An eruption at the volcano had caused an ash column of 2,500 metres, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokesman for Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency said in a statement.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; writing by Ed Davies; editing by Richard Pullin)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jun 29, 2018 06:05 AM

