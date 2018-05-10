You are here:
Indonesia police say hostage crisis at high-security jail resolved

World Reuters May 10, 2018 07:05:29 IST

DEPOK, Indonesia (Reuters) - Indonesian police have resolved a hostage crisis at a high-security jail on the outskirts of the capital, Jakarta, after nearly all the Islamist prisoners involved had surrendered, the country's deputy police chief said on Thursday.

"We have minimised the number of victims. The operation ended at 07:15 (a.m.)," Commissioner General Syafruddin told a news briefing.

"The majority of terrorism convicts, above 90 percent, have surrendered," he said. Earlier, a Reuters witness had heard several blasts at the jail in Depok.

(Reporting by Darren Whiteside and Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Paul Tait)

Updated Date: May 10, 2018 07:05 AM

