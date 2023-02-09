India’s TAPAS surveillance drone to make first public flight next week

New Delhi: The first public flight of India’s TAPAS surveillance drone will take place at Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru next week, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has said.

TAPAS is DRDO’s solution to the tri-services ISTAR requirements. The UAV is capable of operating at altitudes up to 28000 feet, with an endurance of 18 plus hours.

The DRDO has planned an enriching experience of indigenous defence technologies and systems during the 14th Aero India, which will be held in Bengaluru between February 13-17 this month.

“It will display a wide range of indigenously-developed products and technologies. It will provide numerous exhibits, flight displays and seminars, besides showing its flagship products at the India pavilion,” the defence ministry said in a statement.

“The DRDO’s participation in the mega show will be marked by the…flying debut of indigenous UAV TAPAS-BH (tactical aerial platform for advanced surveillance – beyond the horizon),” swarajyamag quoted DRDO in a statement as saying.

The platform is capable of operating in both day and night conditions, and it can be remotely controlled or fly autonomously based on pre-programmed flight plans. It has sensors and cameras that allow it to capture high-resolution images and videos.

The data collected by the drone can be transmitted to a ground control station where it can be analyzed and used to make informed decisions.

“It will include a display of products on aeronautical systems, missiles, armaments, electronics, microelectronic devices and computational systems, soldier support technologies, and life sciences amongst others. The display will showcase the recent advancements made by DRDO in furthering Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” the minister of Defence said in a statement.

The TAPAS-BH will showcase its capabilities and cover the static as well as aerial displays on the business days and the aerial video shall be live-streamed throughout the venue.

